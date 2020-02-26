La cantante Duffy reveló que dejó la música porque fue secuestrada, drogada y violada

Aimee Anne Duffy, popularmente conocida como Duffy, confesó que abandonó su carrera musical porque fue secuestrada, drogada y violada. La cantante británica anunció que en las próximas semanas se publicará una entrevista donde narra su traumática experiencia.
«Estoy bien y a salvo ahora, fui violada, drogada y mantenida cautiva durante algunos días. Por supuesto que sobreviví. La recuperación tomó tiempo. No hay una forma ligera de decirlo. Pero puedo afirmar que en la última década fueron miles y miles los días que me comprometí a querer sentir la luz del sol en mi corazón nuevamente», escribió Duffy en su cuenta de Instagram.
Duffy no especifica ningún detalle de lo sucedido. Sin embargo, adelanta que en la entrevista revelará cómo fueron los hechos que la alejaron de la música: «No se imaginan la cantidad de veces que pensé en escribir esto (…) Muchos de ustedes se han preguntado qué me pasó, dónde desaparecí y por qué».
La cantante británica dejó la música poco tiempo después de lanzar su segundo álbum en 2010. En 2008 había alcanzado el estrellato con el disco “Rockferry”, dónde se encontraba la canción “Mercy”.
Durante los últimos 10 años las apariciones de Duffy fueron aisladas. La artista, manifestó que no se sentía cómoda, pero que hace 6 meses un periodista la contactó y por fin pudo hablar: «Encontró la manera de comunicarse conmigo y le conté todo. Fue amable y me sentí increíble al poder hablar finalmente».
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.