14:06
Paciente de Huinca Renancó no ingresó a La Pampa porque no se respetó el acuerdo interprovincial
13:41
El Gobierno de La Pampa instaló WiFi libre y gratuito en el club de Miguel Cane
13:31
Lennon: a 80 años del nacimiento de la figura más grande de la música pop contemporánea
13:40
Schwartzman perdió y Nadal jugará la final de Roland Garros 2020
viernes 9, octubre, 2020, Eduardo Castex, La Pampa
Schwartzman perdió y Nadal jugará la final de Roland Garros 2020

El tenista argentino Diego Schwartzman perdió hoy con el español Rafael Nadal por 6-3, 6-3 y 7-6 (7-0) luego de tres horas y nueve minutos en una de las semifinales de Roland Garros, el tercer torneo de Grand Slam de 2020.

La otra semifinal, que se jugará a continuación, tendrá como protagonistas al serbio Novak Djokovic (1) y al griego Stefanos Tsitsipas (6).





