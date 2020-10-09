Schwartzman perdió y Nadal jugará la final de Roland Garros 2020

El tenista argentino Diego Schwartzman perdió hoy con el español Rafael Nadal por 6-3, 6-3 y 7-6 (7-0) luego de tres horas y nueve minutos en una de las semifinales de Roland Garros, el tercer torneo de Grand Slam de 2020.

La otra semifinal, que se jugará a continuación, tendrá como protagonistas al serbio Novak Djokovic (1) y al griego Stefanos Tsitsipas (6).

The new kids on the block up against the giants of the game.

Who will it be that reaches the final on Sunday?#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/yjW9y2zp7H

— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 9, 2020