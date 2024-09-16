Todos los ganadores de los Premios Emmy’s 2024

La 76° edición de los Premios Emmy tuvo lugar en el reconocido Teatro Peacock de Los Angeles. El evento premió a los mejores proyectos de la televisión estadounidense del año pasado. El Oso, Shogun y Bebé Reno fueron los grandes ganadores de la noche.
DRAMA
Mejor actriz principal
-Jennifer Aniston (‘The Morning Show’)
-Carrie Coon (‘La edad dorada’)
-Maya Erskine (‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’)
–Anna Sawai (‘Shogun’) – GANADORA
-Imelda Staunton (‘The Crown’)
-Reese Witherspoon (‘The Morning Show’)
Mejor actor principal
-Idris Elba (‘Secuestro en el aire’)
-Donald Glover (‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’)
-Walton Goggins (‘Fallout’)
-Gary Oldman (‘Slow Horses’)
-Hiroyuki Sanada (‘Shogun’) – GANADOR
-Dominic West (‘The Crown’)
Mejor actriz de reparto
-Christine Baranski (‘La edad dorada’)
-Nicole Beharie (‘The Morning Show’)
-Elizabeth Debicki (‘The Crown’) – GANADORA
-Greta Lee (‘The Morning Show’)
-Lesley Manville (‘The Crown’)
-Karen Pitman (‘The Morning Show’)
-Holland Taylor (‘The Morning Show’)
Mejor actor de reparto
-Tadanobu Asano (‘Shogun’)
-Billy Crudup (‘The Morning Show’) – GANADOR
-Mark Duplass (‘The Morning Show’)
-Jon Hamm (‘The Morning Show’)
-Takehiro Hira (‘Shogun’)
-Jack Lowden (‘Slow Horses’)
-Jonathan Pryce (‘The Crown’)
Mejor guion
-Peter Morgan y Meriel Sheibani-Clare, ‘Ritz’ (‘The Crown’)
-Geneva Robertson-Dworet y Graham Wagner, ‘The End’ (‘Fallout’)
-Francesca Sloan y Donald Glover, ‘First Date’ (‘Sr. & Sra. Smith’)
-Rachel Kondo y Justin Marks, ‘Anjin’ (‘Shogun’)
-Rachel Kondo y Caillin Puente, ‘Crimson Sky’ (‘Shogun’)
–Will Smith, ‘Negotiating with Tigers’ (‘Slow Horses’) – GANADOR
Mejor dirección
-Stephen Daldry, ‘Sleep, Dearie Sleep’ (‘The Crown’)
-Mimi Leder, ‘The Overview Effect’ (‘The Morning Show’)
-Hiro Murai, ‘First Date’ (‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’)
-Frederick E.O. Toye, ‘Crimson Sky’, (‘Shogun’) – GANADOR
-Saul Metzstein, ‘Strange Games’ (‘Slow Horses’)
-Salli Richardson-Whitfield, ‘Beat L.A.’ (‘Winning Time: La dinastía de los Lakers’)
Mejor serie dramática
-‘The Crown’
-‘Fallout’
-‘La edad dorada’
-‘The Morning Show’
-‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’
-‘Shogun’ – GANADORA
-‘Slow Horses’
-‘El problema de los 3 cuerpos’
COMEDIA
Mejor actriz de reparto
-Carol Burnett (‘Palm Royale’)
-Liza Colón-Zayas (‘The Bear’) – GANADORA
-Hannah Einbinder (‘Hacks’)
-Janelle James (‘Colegio Abbott’)
-Sheryl Lee Ralph (‘Colegio Abbott’)
-Meryl Streep (‘Solo asesinatos en el edificio’)
Mejor actor de reparto
-Lionel Boyce (‘The Bear’)
-Paul W. Downs (‘Hacks’)
-Ebon Moss-Bachrach (‘The Bear’) – GANADOR
-Paul Rudd (‘Solo asesinatos en el edificio’)
-Tyler James Williams (‘Colegio Abbott’)
-Bowen Yang (‘Saturday Night Live’)
Mejor actriz principal
-Quinta Brunson (‘Colegio Abbott’)
-Ayo Edebiri (‘The Bear’)
-Selena Gomez (‘Solo asesinatos en el edificio’)
-Maya Rudolph (‘Loot’)
-Jean Smart (‘Hacks’) – GANADORA
-Kristen Wiig (‘Palm Royale’)
Mejor actor principal
-Matt Berry (‘Lo que hacemos en las sombras’)
-Larry David (Larry David)
-Steve Martin (‘Solo asesinatos en el edificio’)
-Martin Short (‘Solo asesinatos en el edificio’)
-Jeremy Allen White (‘The Bear’) – GANADOR
-D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (‘Reservation Dogs’)
Mejor guion
-Quinta Brunson, ‘Career Day’ (‘Colegio Abbott’)
-Christopher Storer y Joanna Calo, ‘Fishes’ (‘The Bear’)
-Meredith Scardino y Sam Means, ‘Orlando’ (‘Girls5Eva’)
-Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky, ‘Bulletproof’ (‘Hacks’) – GANADORES
-Chris Kelly, Sarah, Schneider, ‘Brooke Hosts A Night of Undeniable Good’ (‘The Other Two’)
-Jake Bender y Zach Dunn, ‘Pride Parade’ (‘Lo que hacemos en las sombras’)
Mejor dirección
-Randall Einhorn, ‘Party’ (‘Colegio Abbott’)
-Christopher Storer, ‘Fishes’ (‘The Bear’) – GANADOR
-Ramy Youssef, ‘Honeydew’ (‘The Bear’)
-Guy Ritchie, ‘Refined Aggression’ (‘The Gentlemen’)
-Lucia Aniello, ‘Bulletproof’ (‘Hacks’)
-Mary Lou Bell, ‘I’m the Pappy’ (‘The Ms. Pat Show’)
Mejor serie de comedia
-‘Colegio Abbott’
-‘The Bear’
-‘Larry David’
-‘Hacks’ – GANADORA
-‘Only Murders in the Building’
-‘Palm Royale’
-‘Reservation Dogs’
-‘Lo que hacemos en las sombras’
MINISERIES Y PELÍCULAS
Mejor actriz de reparto
-Dakota Fanning (‘Ripley’)
-Lily Gladstone (‘Under the Bridge’)
-Jessica Gunning (‘Mi reno de peluche’) – GANADORA
-Aja Naomi King (‘Cocina con química’)
-Diane Lane (‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’)
-Nava Mau (‘Mi reno de peluche’)
-Kali Reis (True Detective: Noche polar’)
Mejor actor de reparto
-Jonathan Bailey (‘Compañeros de ruta’)
-Robert Downey Jr. (‘El simpatizante’)
-Tom Goodman-Hill (‘Mi reno de peluche’)
-John Hawkes (True Detective: Noche polar’)
-Lamorne Morris (‘Fargo’) – GANADOR
-Lewis Pullman (‘Cocina con química’)
-Treat Williams (‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’)
Mejor actriz principal
-Jodie Foster (True Detective: Noche polar’) – GANADORA
-Brie Larson (‘Cocina con química’)
-Juno Temple (‘Fargo’)
-Sofía Vergara (‘Griselda’)
-Naomi Watts (‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’)
Mejor actor principal
-Matt Bomer (‘Compañeros de ruta’)
-Richard Gadd (‘Mi reno de peluche’) – GANADOR
-Jon Hamm (‘Fargo’)
-Tom Hollander (‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’)
-Andrew Scott (‘Ripley’)
Mejor guion
-Richard Gadd, ‘Mi reno de peluche’ – GANADOR
-Charlie Brooker, ‘Joan es horrible’ (‘Black Mirror’)
-Noah Hawley, ‘The Tragedy of the Commons’ (‘Fargo’)
-Ron Nyswaner, ‘You’re are Wonderful’ (‘Compañeros de ruta’)
-Steven Zaillian (‘Ripley’)
-Issa López (‘True Detective: Noche polar’)
Mejor dirección
-Weronika Tofilska por Episode 4 (‘Mi reno de peluche’)
-Noah Hawley, ‘The Tragedy of the Commons’ (‘Fargo’)
-Gus Van Sant, Piloto (‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’)
-Millicent Shelton, ‘Poirot’ (‘Cocina con química’)
-Steven Zaillian, ‘Ripley’ – GANADOR
-Issa López, ‘True Detective: Noche polar’
Mejor miniserie
-‘Mi reno de peluche’ – GANADORA
-‘Fargo’
-‘Cocina con química’
-‘Ripley’
-‘True Detective: Noche polar’
VARIEDADES
Mejor reality
-‘The Amazing Race’
-‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’
-‘Top Chef’
-‘Traitors’ – GANADOR
-‘The Voice’
Mejor talk show
-‘The Daily Show’ – GANADOR
-‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
-‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’
-‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’
Mejor guion de especial de variedades
-Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool
-96th Annual Academy Awards
-Alex Edelman: Just for us – GANADOR
-Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees
Mejor programa de variedades con guion
-‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ – GANADOR
-‘Saturday Night Live’