Todos los ganadores de los Premios Emmy’s 2024

La 76° edición de los Premios Emmy tuvo lugar en el reconocido Teatro Peacock de Los Angeles. El evento premió a los mejores proyectos de la televisión estadounidense del año pasado. El Oso, Shogun y Bebé Reno fueron los grandes ganadores de la noche.

DRAMA

Mejor actriz principal

-Jennifer Aniston (‘The Morning Show’)

-Carrie Coon (‘La edad dorada’)

-Maya Erskine (‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’)

–Anna Sawai (‘Shogun’) – GANADORA

-Imelda Staunton (‘The Crown’)

-Reese Witherspoon (‘The Morning Show’)

Mejor actor principal

-Idris Elba (‘Secuestro en el aire’)

-Donald Glover (‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’)

-Walton Goggins (‘Fallout’)

-Gary Oldman (‘Slow Horses’)

-Hiroyuki Sanada (‘Shogun’) – GANADOR

-Dominic West (‘The Crown’)

Mejor actriz de reparto

-Christine Baranski (‘La edad dorada’)

-Nicole Beharie (‘The Morning Show’)

-Elizabeth Debicki (‘The Crown’) – GANADORA

-Greta Lee (‘The Morning Show’)

-Lesley Manville (‘The Crown’)

-Karen Pitman (‘The Morning Show’)

-Holland Taylor (‘The Morning Show’)

Mejor actor de reparto

-Tadanobu Asano (‘Shogun’)

-Billy Crudup (‘The Morning Show’) – GANADOR

-Mark Duplass (‘The Morning Show’)

-Jon Hamm (‘The Morning Show’)

-Takehiro Hira (‘Shogun’)

-Jack Lowden (‘Slow Horses’)

-Jonathan Pryce (‘The Crown’)

Mejor guion

-Peter Morgan y Meriel Sheibani-Clare, ‘Ritz’ (‘The Crown’)

-Geneva Robertson-Dworet y Graham Wagner, ‘The End’ (‘Fallout’)

-Francesca Sloan y Donald Glover, ‘First Date’ (‘Sr. & Sra. Smith’)

-Rachel Kondo y Justin Marks, ‘Anjin’ (‘Shogun’)

-Rachel Kondo y Caillin Puente, ‘Crimson Sky’ (‘Shogun’)

–Will Smith, ‘Negotiating with Tigers’ (‘Slow Horses’) – GANADOR

Mejor dirección

-Stephen Daldry, ‘Sleep, Dearie Sleep’ (‘The Crown’)

-Mimi Leder, ‘The Overview Effect’ (‘The Morning Show’)

-Hiro Murai, ‘First Date’ (‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’)

-Frederick E.O. Toye, ‘Crimson Sky’, (‘Shogun’) – GANADOR

-Saul Metzstein, ‘Strange Games’ (‘Slow Horses’)

-Salli Richardson-Whitfield, ‘Beat L.A.’ (‘Winning Time: La dinastía de los Lakers’)

Mejor serie dramática

-‘The Crown’

-‘Fallout’

-‘La edad dorada’

-‘The Morning Show’

-‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’

-‘Shogun’ – GANADORA

-‘Slow Horses’

-‘El problema de los 3 cuerpos’

COMEDIA

Mejor actriz de reparto

-Carol Burnett (‘Palm Royale’)

-Liza Colón-Zayas (‘The Bear’) – GANADORA

-Hannah Einbinder (‘Hacks’)

-Janelle James (‘Colegio Abbott’)

-Sheryl Lee Ralph (‘Colegio Abbott’)

-Meryl Streep (‘Solo asesinatos en el edificio’)

Mejor actor de reparto

-Lionel Boyce (‘The Bear’)

-Paul W. Downs (‘Hacks’)

-Ebon Moss-Bachrach (‘The Bear’) – GANADOR

-Paul Rudd (‘Solo asesinatos en el edificio’)

-Tyler James Williams (‘Colegio Abbott’)

-Bowen Yang (‘Saturday Night Live’)

Mejor actriz principal

-Quinta Brunson (‘Colegio Abbott’)

-Ayo Edebiri (‘The Bear’)

-Selena Gomez (‘Solo asesinatos en el edificio’)

-Maya Rudolph (‘Loot’)

-Jean Smart (‘Hacks’) – GANADORA

-Kristen Wiig (‘Palm Royale’)

Mejor actor principal

-Matt Berry (‘Lo que hacemos en las sombras’)

-Larry David (Larry David)

-Steve Martin (‘Solo asesinatos en el edificio’)

-Martin Short (‘Solo asesinatos en el edificio’)

-Jeremy Allen White (‘The Bear’) – GANADOR

-D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (‘Reservation Dogs’)

Mejor guion

-Quinta Brunson, ‘Career Day’ (‘Colegio Abbott’)

-Christopher Storer y Joanna Calo, ‘Fishes’ (‘The Bear’)

-Meredith Scardino y Sam Means, ‘Orlando’ (‘Girls5Eva’)

-Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky, ‘Bulletproof’ (‘Hacks’) – GANADORES

-Chris Kelly, Sarah, Schneider, ‘Brooke Hosts A Night of Undeniable Good’ (‘The Other Two’)

-Jake Bender y Zach Dunn, ‘Pride Parade’ (‘Lo que hacemos en las sombras’)

Mejor dirección

-Randall Einhorn, ‘Party’ (‘Colegio Abbott’)

-Christopher Storer, ‘Fishes’ (‘The Bear’) – GANADOR

-Ramy Youssef, ‘Honeydew’ (‘The Bear’)

-Guy Ritchie, ‘Refined Aggression’ (‘The Gentlemen’)

-Lucia Aniello, ‘Bulletproof’ (‘Hacks’)

-Mary Lou Bell, ‘I’m the Pappy’ (‘The Ms. Pat Show’)

Mejor serie de comedia

-‘Colegio Abbott’

-‘The Bear’

-‘Larry David’

-‘Hacks’ – GANADORA

-‘Only Murders in the Building’

-‘Palm Royale’

-‘Reservation Dogs’

-‘Lo que hacemos en las sombras’

MINISERIES Y PELÍCULAS

Mejor actriz de reparto

-Dakota Fanning (‘Ripley’)

-Lily Gladstone (‘Under the Bridge’)

-Jessica Gunning (‘Mi reno de peluche’) – GANADORA

-Aja Naomi King (‘Cocina con química’)

-Diane Lane (‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’)

-Nava Mau (‘Mi reno de peluche’)

-Kali Reis (True Detective: Noche polar’)

Mejor actor de reparto

-Jonathan Bailey (‘Compañeros de ruta’)

-Robert Downey Jr. (‘El simpatizante’)

-Tom Goodman-Hill (‘Mi reno de peluche’)

-John Hawkes (True Detective: Noche polar’)

-Lamorne Morris (‘Fargo’) – GANADOR

-Lewis Pullman (‘Cocina con química’)

-Treat Williams (‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’)

Mejor actriz principal

-Jodie Foster (True Detective: Noche polar’) – GANADORA

-Brie Larson (‘Cocina con química’)

-Juno Temple (‘Fargo’)

-Sofía Vergara (‘Griselda’)

-Naomi Watts (‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’)

Mejor actor principal

-Matt Bomer (‘Compañeros de ruta’)

-Richard Gadd (‘Mi reno de peluche’) – GANADOR

-Jon Hamm (‘Fargo’)

-Tom Hollander (‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’)

-Andrew Scott (‘Ripley’)

Mejor guion

-Richard Gadd, ‘Mi reno de peluche’ – GANADOR

-Charlie Brooker, ‘Joan es horrible’ (‘Black Mirror’)

-Noah Hawley, ‘The Tragedy of the Commons’ (‘Fargo’)

-Ron Nyswaner, ‘You’re are Wonderful’ (‘Compañeros de ruta’)

-Steven Zaillian (‘Ripley’)

-Issa López (‘True Detective: Noche polar’)

Mejor dirección

-Weronika Tofilska por Episode 4 (‘Mi reno de peluche’)

-Noah Hawley, ‘The Tragedy of the Commons’ (‘Fargo’)

-Gus Van Sant, Piloto (‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans’)

-Millicent Shelton, ‘Poirot’ (‘Cocina con química’)

-Steven Zaillian, ‘Ripley’ – GANADOR

-Issa López, ‘True Detective: Noche polar’

Mejor miniserie

-‘Mi reno de peluche’ – GANADORA

-‘Fargo’

-‘Cocina con química’

-‘Ripley’

-‘True Detective: Noche polar’

VARIEDADES

Mejor reality

-‘The Amazing Race’

-‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

-‘Top Chef’

-‘Traitors’ – GANADOR

-‘The Voice’

Mejor talk show

-‘The Daily Show’ – GANADOR

-‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

-‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

-‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

Mejor guion de especial de variedades

-Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & The Pool

-96th Annual Academy Awards

-Alex Edelman: Just for us – GANADOR

-Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees

Mejor programa de variedades con guion

-‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ – GANADOR

-‘Saturday Night Live’