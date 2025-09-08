Lady Gaga se llevó la estatuilla de “Artista del Año” en los premios MTV VMAs 2025

En el UBS Arena en Elmont (Nueva York) se entregaron -el domingo- los MTV Video Music Awards 2025 para premiar a los artistas y sus videos musicales, en un evento conducido por LL Cool J, .
Los shows de la noche estuvieron a cargo de Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Post Malone y J Balvin con DJ Snake.
Los ganadores de los MTV VMAs 2025:
Video del año
- Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records— GANADORA
- Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” – Interscope Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records
Artista del año
- Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
- Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
- Kendrick Lamar – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga – Interscope Records — GANADORA
- Morgan Wallen – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
- Taylor Swift – Republic Records
- The Weeknd – XO/Republic Records
Canción del año
- Alex Warren – “Ordinary” – Atlantic Records
- Billie Eilish – “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
- Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
- Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
- Gracie Abrams – “I Love You, I’m Sorry” – Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile” – Interscope Records
- Lorde – “What Was That” – Republic Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records — GANADORA
- Tate McRae – “Sports Car” – RCA Records
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records
Mejor nuevo artista
- Alex Warren – Atlantic Records – GANADOR
- Ella Langley – SAWGOD/Columbia Records
- Gigi Perez – Island
- Lola Young – Island
- sombr – SMB Music/Warner Records — FINALISTA
- The Marías – Nice Life/Atlantic Records — FINALISTA
Mejor artista pop
- Ariana Grande – Republic Records- GANADORA
- Charli xcx – Atlantic Records
- Justin Bieber – Def Jam Recordings
- Lorde – Republic Records
- Miley Cyrus – Columbia Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – Island
- Tate McRae – RCA Records
Actuación del año de MTV Push
- Agosto/2024 – Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE
- Septiembre/2024 – Ayra Starr – “Last Heartbreak Song” – Mavin Records/Republic Records
- Octubre/2024 – Mark Ambor – “Belong Together” – Hundred Days Records/Virgin Music
- Noviembre/2024 – Lay Bankz – “Graveyard” – Artist Partner Group Inc.
- Diciembre/2024 – Dasha – “Bye Bye Bye” – Warner Records
- Enero/2025 – KATSEYE – “Touch” – HYBE/Geffen Records — GANADOR
- Febreor/2025 – Jordan Adetunji – “KEHLANI” – 300 Entertainment
- Marzo/2025 – Leon Thomas – “YES IT IS” – EZMNY Records/Motown Records
- Abril/2025 – Livingston – “Shadow” – Republic Records
- Mayo/2025 – Damiano David – “Next Summer” – Sony Italy/Arista Records
- Junio/2025 – Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song” – Island
- Julio/2025 – ROLE MODEL – “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” – Interscope Records
Mejor colaboración
- Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs – “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)” – Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “luther” – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” – Interscope Records — GANADOR
- Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton – “Pour Me A Drink” – Mercury Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
- Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Sunset Blvd” – SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
Mejor POP
- Alex Warren – “Ordinary” – Atlantic Records
- Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Record— GANADORA
- Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
- Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile” – Interscope Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
Mejor R&B
- Chris Brown – “Residuals” – Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
- Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs – “MUTT (REMIX)” – EZMNY Records/Motown Records
- Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous” – gamma. — GANADORA
- PARTYNEXTDOOR – “N o C h i l l” – OVO Sound
- Summer Walker – “Heart Of A Woman” – LVRN/Interscope Records
- SZA – “Drive” – Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records
- The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless” – XO/Republic Records
HIP-HOP
- Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records — GANADOR
- Drake – “NOKIA” – OVO/Santa Anna/Republic
- Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
- GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red – “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” – CMG/Interscope Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
- LL COOL J ft. Eminem – “Murdergram Deux” – Def Jam Recordings
- Travis Scott – “4X4” – Cactus Jack/Epic Records
Alternativa
- Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song” – Island
- Imagine Dragons – “Wake Up” – KIDinaKorner/Interscope Records
- Lola Young – “Messy” – Island
- mgk & Jelly Roll – “Lonely Road” – EST 19XX/Interscope Records
- sombr – “back to friends” – SMB Music/Warner Records — GANADOR
- The Marías – “Back To Me” – Nice Life/Atlantic Records
Latino
- Bad Bunny – “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” – Rimas Entertainment
- J Balvin – “Rio” – Capitol Records
- KAROL G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” – Bichota Records/Interscope Records
- Peso Pluma – “LA PATRULLA” – Double P Records
- Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – “Khé?” – Sony Music US Latin
- Shakira – “Soltera“ – Sony Music US Latin – GANADORA
Rock
- Coldplay – “ALL MY LOVE” – Atlantic Records – GANADOR
- Evanescence – “Afterlife (From the Netflix Series “Devil May Cry”)” – Netflix Music
- Green Day – “One Eyed Bastard” – Reprise Records/Warner Records
- Lenny Kravitz – “Honey” – ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
- Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine” – Warner Records
- twenty one pilots – “The Contract” – Fueled By Ramen
Afrobeat
- Asake & Travis Scott – “Active” – YBNL Nation/EMPIRE
- Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott – “TaTaTa” – Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
- MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)” – gamma.
- Rema – “Baby (Is It A Crime)” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / Interscope Records
- Tems ft. Asake – “Get It Right” – RCA Records/Since ’93
- Tyla – “PUSH 2 START” – FAX Records/Epic Records — GANADOR
Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz – “Piece Of My Heart” – Starboy/RCA Records
K-pop
- aespa – “Whiplash” – SM Entertainment/Virgin Music Group
- JENNIE – “like JENNIE” – OA Entertainment/Columbia Records
- Jimin – “Who” – BIGHIT MUSIC
- JISOO – “earthquake” – Warner Records
- LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE – “Born Again” – Lloud Co./RCA Records — GANADORA
- Stray Kids – “Chk Chk Boom” – JYP/IMPERIAL/Republic
- ROSÉ – “toxic till the end” – Atlantic Records
Mejor Country
- Chris Stapleton – “Think I’m In Love With You” – Mercury Nashville
- Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood – “I’m Gonna Love You” – CoJo Music / Warner Music Nashville
- Jelly Roll – “Liar” – BBR Music Group/BMG/Republic Records
- Lainey Wilson – “4x4xU” – Broken Bow Records
- Megan Moroney – “Am I Okay?” – Columbia Records — GANADORA
- Morgan Wallen – “Smile” – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
Mejor álbum
- Bad Bunny – DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Rimas Entertainment
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga – Mayhem – Interscope Records
- Morgan Wallen – I’m The Problem – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet – Island — GANADORA
- The Weeknd – Hurry Up Tomorrow – XO/Republic Records
Mejor video de larga duración
- Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records— GANADORA
- Bad Bunny – “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)” – Rimas Entertainment
- Damiano David – “FUNNY little STORIES” – Sony Italy/Arista Records
- Mac Miller – “Balloonerism” – Warner Records
- Miley Cyrus – “Something Beautiful” – Columbia Records
- The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow” – XO/Republic Records
Video para el bien
- Burna Boy – “Higher” – Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
- Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records— GANADOR
- Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
- Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me” – Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
- Selena Gomez, benny blanco – “Younger And Hotter Than Me” – SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
- Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – “Sleepwalking” – Arista Records
Mejor dirección
- Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records
- Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records— GANADORA
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
Mejor dirección de arte
- Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records— GANADORA
- Lorde – “Man Of The Year” – Republic Records
- Miley Cyrus – “End of the World” – Columbia Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
Mejor fotografía
- Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records
- Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records— GANADOR
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
- Miley Cyrus – “Easy Lover” – Columbia Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
Mejor edición
- Charli xcx – “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” – Atlantic Records
- Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire” – Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
- Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (from F1® The Movie)” – Atlantic Records— GANADORA
Mejor coreografía
- Doechii – “Anxiety” – Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records— GANADOR
- FKA twigs – “Eusexua” – Atlantic Records
- Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us” – pgLang/Interscope Records
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
- Tyla – “PUSH 2 START” – FAX Records/Epic Records
- Zara Larsson – “Pretty Ugly” – Epic Records
Mejores efectos visuales
- Ariana Grande – “brighter days ahead” – Republic Records
- Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra” – Interscope Records
- ROSÉ & Bruno Mars – “APT.” – Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island— GANADORA
- Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie) “ – Atlantic Records
- The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow” – XO/Republic Records
Mejor grupo
- aespa
- All Time Low
- Backstreet Boys
- BLACKPINK— GANADOR
- Coldplay
- Evanescence
- Fuerza Regida**
- Grupo Frontera
- Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- KATSEYE
- My Chemical Romance
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- The Marías
- twenty one pilots
Canción del verano
- Addison Rae – “Headphones On” – Columbia Records
- Alex Warren – “Ordinary” – Atlantic Records
- Benson Boone – “Mystical Magical” – Night Street Records/Warner Records
- BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman – “All The Way” – UnitedMasters
- Chappell Roan – “The Subway” – Island
- Demi Lovato – “Fast” – Island
- Doja Cat – “Jealous Type” – Kemosabe/RCA Records
- HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna & REI AMI** – “Golden” – Republic Records/Visva Records
- Jessie Murph – “Blue Strips” – Columbia Records
- Justin Bieber – “Daisies” – Def Jam Recordings
- MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea – “Shake It To The Max (FLY) (Remix)” – gamma.
- Morgan Wallen ft. Tate McRae – “What I Want” – Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
- Ravyn Lenae ft. Rex Orange County – “Love Me Not” – Atlantic Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild” – Island
- Sombr – “12 to 12” – SMB Music/Warner Records
- Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching (From F1® The Movie)” – Atlantic Records — GANADOR